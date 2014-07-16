Composer Al Kryszak Releases Videos from Solo Album

It’s time to take a somber, relaxing, and somewhat unsettling trip with accomplished composer Al Kryszak, who has produced a couple of new music videos to go along with his latest music releases. The journeys into the Al’s mind, his thoughts, his dreams are assembled with imagery from around Greater Buffalo.

The songs “Before You Leave” and “Floaters” are part of a release of Al’s new solo album Lullabies for People Who Don’t Need Sleep. “The album features songs with baritone electric, acoustic and fretless bass,” says Al. “”Before You Leave” was shot in a mysterious Buffalo Theatre warehouse where a roomful of pre-WW II puppets eternally reside. “Floaters” was shot walking on the Niagara River during the hellacious January of ’14. Local train yards, an abandoned boat and a religious gift shop complete the prop treasures.” New Album Link

“Before You Leave” – Second video from solo album “Lullabies for People Who Don’t Need Sleep”. Shot on an iPhone 4s and cut by Kryszak.

“Floaters” – (Designed for headphone listening) From Al Kryszak’s guitar-based album “Lullabies For People Who Don’t Need Sleep”, released in November 2013, available at CD Baby and iTunes, etc.

Please send requests to have videos featured on BRO here. Also let us know if you are up for an interview. Buffalo bands only – it helps if the video is relatively newer and/or you are playing somewhere live in the city in coming months.

