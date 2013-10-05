I suppose that it’s like watching a car crash. Or a train wreck. But in this case, posting the faces and the names of the male customers (or Johns) who were busted for soliciting prostitutes, is a tactic that might actually work to crack down on the practice.
There are those who say that posting the profiles of those busted is a sure way to cause problems for the families of the men. But when you live in an urban neighborhood where prostitution is a concern, then it’s a quality of life issue that must be addressed. And if this is the way to do that, then so be it. Hopefully we’ll see fewer images of those arrested with each passing month.
In this case, the Buffalo Police Department’s Operation Reveal, nabbed 61 “clients” over the last two and a half months, with one third of those arrested coming from outside of the city.
Of course the world’s oldest profession will never be squashed out. Let’s just hope that Operation Reveal makes clients think twice about the consequences of their actions. The fewer clients, the fewer prostitutes… and the better Buffalo’s neighborhoods become.