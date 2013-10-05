Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Operation Reveal

51 Comments

I suppose that it’s like watching a car crash. Or a train wreck. But in this case, posting the faces and the names of the male customers (or Johns) who were busted for soliciting prostitutes, is a tactic that might actually work to crack down on the practice.

There are those who say that posting the profiles of those busted is a sure way to cause problems for the families of the men. But when you live in an urban neighborhood where prostitution is a concern, then it’s a quality of life issue that must be addressed. And if this is the way to do that, then so be it. Hopefully we’ll see fewer images of those arrested with each passing month.

In this case, the Buffalo Police Department’s Operation Reveal, nabbed 61 “clients” over the last two and a half months, with one third of those arrested coming from outside of the city.

Of course the world’s oldest profession will never be squashed out. Let’s just hope that Operation Reveal makes clients think twice about the consequences of their actions. The fewer clients, the fewer prostitutes… and the better Buffalo’s neighborhoods become.

 

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

  • 100% in favor of this!

  • meant to add before editing period expired:
    i’d rather see prostitution decriminalized, regulated (heavily),
    taxed, and unionized, but as long as it is illegal, the buyers should
    suffer the same punishment as the sellers.  
    in the past, there has been a terrible double standard.  the women suffered higher fines and jail time than the men.

  • bfranklin

    “…and unionized”.  That speaks for itself.

  • OldFirstWard

    grad94 
    Then post the pictures of the whores too.

  • bfranklin

    Before seeing the images, I was in favor of the photos being posted.
    Seeing it now, I’m not so sure.  We’ve long realized that the prostitutes aren’t like those portrayed on tv or in the movies.  Perhaps the images of these men clears up the misconception (held by me as well) that the majority of the ‘johns’ would be middle or better income males from the suburbs.
    No Julia Roberts on Niagara, apparently no Richard Gere either. 
    These people have problems, should we post pictures of the mentally ill next, so we’ll feel better about our selves?

  • NewBuffalo

    Meanwhile along our downtown MAIN STREET we have drug dealers thinking they own the Lafayette Square Metro Stations, the front entrances to the Parole Office, former Bakers Shoe’s, Rite Aid and Tim Horton’s and the section along Court St. outside Tim Horton’s for their daily deals and yet they don’t get exposed? Try calling the police, then get transferred to the NFTA Security line only to be told ‘we’re aware of it’. and watch as nothing happens and it’s the same people out daily, and the same uneasy feeling us working people have to walk by everyday. Yet, downtown is so great, let’s tell all our clients and out of town guests to come here, (but hope they avoid that section of Main St. or the perception will be bad).

  • biniszkiewicz

    weird . . . some comments seem to disappear. Post claims ‘5’ comments as I write this, but only 3 are visible. And I know I ‘liked’ the other two, so I’m curious as to what happened to them. And the other day I commented on something, but the comment disappeared. wha happened?

  • saltecks

    Ye ole slight of hand. Can’t control violence on the East side, so they try to  divert public attention by pulling stunts like this.

  • lkizz

    I would like a clean neighborhood too, but people are not liter.

  • Flyguy2pt0

    I don’t support this idea at all. Its a modern day “civilized” stoning or scarlet letter tactic. So many other pressing crime issues and you essentially take low hanging fruit issues like this to make a mockery of those involved and of course this trickles down to families as well. Its a personal issue, not something everyone should get a hot scoop on like TMZ, creating “scandals” for others to get their nose in others business in. I cant see how this is on the level or murder, armed robbery, rape, or other violent acts against another. Frankly I think its a worse crime to force this controversial issue and market into a black market situation where there are no rules, regs, checks, screenings, etc. where pimps rule the stage illegally? This black market promotes the likelihood of violent acts and spread of disease, etc.  I’m inclined to think that the black market leads to things like the sickness of kidnapping and illegal sex trafficking. So instead we as a society decide to scarlet letter “johns” to make a mockery of them, so we can pat ourselves on the back and feel good about ourselves? Something just wrong with that. In the end…”he who is without sin cast the first stone” …good luck with that. Its a very hypocritical move against one type of “offender”. How many among the population have driven after too many without being caught, have experimented in any sort of illegal drug without being caught, aggressive driving without being caught, whatever without being caught and yet we revel in those who happen to be caught because its more fashionable to name call and bully “johns” as they are known? Its really silly and hypocritical.
    This type of tactic demonizes those plastered out there and sticks with them and their families for life. No such thing as paying their dues and getting a clean slate. Its all dumb.

  • buffalofalling

    Typical police tactic to promote THEM that has zero relationship to outcomes. Bad idea all around. Why only this crime? Is this the worst crime perpetuated on a city? Not even close by far. And whays worse… the unseen John and the unseen act or the bookers working in public view? Never understood why the hookers arent outed too? theyre no victims, theyre coBut it’s an easy for lazy, reactive law enforcement agencies.

  • biniszkiewicz 
    i noticed the same thing.

  • SouthtownSimpleton

    I’ve got mixed feelings on the matter. Whereas I think it’s funnier than hell that the BPD are posting the Johns’ names and photos publicly as a form of deterrence, I can’t help but agree with the sentiment that they ought to have higher priorities. Granted, prostitution and the solicitation of such are illegal, but what about the myriad other crimes that affect our city, make our streets feel unsafe and otherwise lower our quality of living?

  • bfranklin

    grad94 biniszkiewicz They were my comments, I did not intentionally remove them, nor were they particularly insightful… I think the internet will be ok without them.

  • bfotk

    I’d rather see a “reveal” of the people in my neighborhood who hold permits to own and carry automatic weapons.  They do have to register, right?

  • JSmith11

    What I dislike about this is that it goes against the idea that people are to be treated as innocent until proven guilty. Arrested is not the same as convicted, and to publicly humiliate the clients and their families before they have been proven guilty of the crime in a court of law seems quite dubious legally and constitutionally.
    I would like to see prostitution activity removed from the streets, too, but like grad94, I favor decriminalization and heavy regulation of the sex industry to minimize pimping, coercion, and sex trafficking. Take it out of the control of the black market and organized crime.

  • bigmel99

    The sad part about this method is that a man ( maybe woman also) is not able to get the sexual needs fulfilled  by the spouse, but still loves her and then you could have a family ruined for no good reason. What about the one who does it with a colleague, treats her to dinner before ..   Is that just another variation of the same thing??   (payment for sex)……

  • biniszkiewicz

    bfranklin grad94 biniszkiewicz 
    one was yours; one was First Ward’s, I think.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Prostitution should be legal and discreet. But as a former resident of an area which featured a lot of street walkers, I sympathize with the police and residents about how to deter such activity. Streetwalking is detrimental to the neighborhood. This is a quality of life issue.
    Government should not be our nanny with regard to activity between only consenting adults. Unfortunately, the illegality of prostitution pushes the activity to the streets instead of, say, hotel rooms, and that street activity creates problems for those living nearby. It is difficult for residents to endure the invasion of pimps and johns. Schoolgirls get propositioned as if they’re for sale. It’s hard to get adult women to move to the area because they get hassled by johns. So this enforcement activity is not a simple case of police showcasing easy enforcement, the low hanging fruit of the crime world so to speak. This is a genuine quality of life issue for neighborhoods. The cops and pols get a lot of pressure from block clubs to clean it up. I sympathize with the residents and the cops. 
    If we legalized prostitution and restricted it to be discreet, there’d be far less hassle for everyone; residents and cops as well as the sex workers.

  • jim1234664

    automatic weapons are illegal in new york you idiot… besides when was the last time a legal gun owner murdered someone in the city of buffalo?

  • Pegger

    This is just another example of what an increasingly uncivil society we are becoming and the expansion of law enforcement power. I don’t want them parading their wares up a down my street, but it is the world’s oldest profession ad fulfills  need. But to publish names and faces of customers especially if they haven’t ben convicted is unAmerican.

  • Lou1996

    Its easy to have a libertarian philosophy about sex and prostitution which I know some of BuffaloRising posters do but we ARE NOT living in an age of making out in the backseat of your parents car after the school dance. SEX IS NOT INNOCENT! TODAY SEX IS DEADLY.
    HIV/AIDs can still kill you and there are still incurable and untreatable sexually transmitted diseases which have exploded and killed off generations since the 1960s sexual immorality entered mainstream.
    If for no other reason their photos should be published so people DO NOT HAVE SEX WITH THEM.
    It should be mandatory when arrested for indecency or public sex or prostitution to have a full range of tests for STDs and those STDs should be reported in the newspaper along with their picture and they should be posted permanently on a website.
    It should also be mandatory to notify their health insurer that they are purposely engaging in high risk sexual activity. The insurance company way want to raise their rates or drop them.
    Sure posting their pictures will act as a deterrent against future prostitution or solicitation but NO ONE SHOULD HAVE TO DIE BECAUSE THEY MADE AN INNOCENT MISTAKE OF HAVING SEX UNDER THE NIAVITY THAT THEIR PARTNER WAS SEXUALLY RESPONSIBLE.
    Im proud to be a Christian and I do not judge someone by their sexual preferences but I do judge people for what they bring into the public sphere. What you do with your life is a private matter but when you involve others they have rights too! When you bring something into the public sphere then the public has a right to react to it and judge it. You don’t want that then keep in to yourself and keep in private.
    If you want to be a liberal or a libertarian when it comes to sex, then you can risk dying from an STD for your beliefs. My morality dictates a personal responsibility and a responsibility to others. If others want to engage in sex then I have the right to demand they be sexually responsible too!
    Last point, the roots of gay marriage came from multiple generations of HIV/AIDs dying horrifying deaths. Many in the gay community looked at the Christian community and the straight community and they concluded that the best way to protect against HIV/AIDs was gay marriage. Only a longterm or lifetime commitment to a monogamous relationship with an intact support structure of longterm friendships, relationships and family would successfully combat the transmission and spread of HIV/AIDs. In a way, this philosophy and belief had common ground with Christians under the premise that its the sincerity and morality in which you love rather than whom you love. Its why I support civil unions and I think its why I think the church should recognize gay relationships in some manner. Sadly, if one looks at San Francisco liberals they are an abomination of every reason the gay community sought out gay marriage. San Francisco gay politicos want gay civil rights without the responsibilities of monogamy. They want to use civil rights to legalize and legitimize their fetish sex based culture into the over all public culture. This I don’t agree.
    This is about living and dying. This is about pain and suffering. This is about personal sexual responsibility. One persons immorality can kill you or your loved one.
    This is not a live and let live liberal/libertarian argument and to think it is to me says that you have no moral compass in your life and you are naïve to the risks and dangers. You are a simpleton and your inability to hold other people accountable for risky and immoral behavior puts everyone at risk.

  • Lou1996

    and yes, I know people who are HIV positive and I know people who died of AIDs.
    As a Christian, I didn’t judge. I had compassion. Atleast those I knew were in love but their partner wasn’t monogamous. Their trust in the person they loved infected them and eventually killed them.
    You can keep your liberalism. Your a chicken sh*t whose afraid to make people responsible. You stand for nothing and in doing so you open the door for the innocent to suffer and die. It takes courage to hold people accountable and ask people to be responsible. Courage and Responsibility and Accountability are something liberals lack. You don’t have to judge someone to demand they be accountable and responsible.
    A libertarian cant help an alcoholic or a drug addict either…and their libertarian beliefs similarly wouldn’t keep impaired drivers off the road.

  • Lou1996  
    first dibs on the christy-lou-pauldobo sighting of the day!

  • greenca

    grad94 
    I knew it 2 1/2 days after his first post  on the Belt Line story.  I don’t know why he feels the need to change user names every other day.

  • greenca
    ’cause he’s trapped in a vicious cycle.  the more he needs to be taken seriously, the more he undermines himself, so he tries harder to be taken seriously, and undermines himself even more.  must be a sad and lonely guy.

    he should get his own blog, where he can write whatever he wants and scold the rest of us to his heart’s content.

  • Flyguy2pt0

    They want to shame anyone it should be those who feel its a good idea to vandalize and/ or terrorize the neighborhoods with violence. Take a picture of the vandals standing atop the damage they have done in Houghton Park for instance with a  caption  above saying “look what I can do!”

  • 300miles

    Seems like a harsh punishment for the rest of the family (who are innocent) and also harsh punishment for someone that hasn’t even been convicted yet.   Their careers could be destroyed even if they end up innocent.   I’m not defending their actions, but doesn’t it seem odd to single out one relatively minor crime for this?   Why not do this for taggers, shoplifters, and jaywalkers?   Imagine if they did this for traffic violations?   What about drunk drivers or people who don’t pay their taxes?    Just sayin…

  • biniszkiewicz Agree 100%. Legalize AND tax the heck out of it. As it is with liquor and gambling winnings, prostitution and pot should be legalized and taxed highly as they are not necessities, but ‘luxuries’ (for lack of a better term). 
    There are northern European countries that have extensive and detailed prostitution laws and regulations, and it has proven successful time and time again….

  • biniszkiewicz

    Lou1996 
    re: “Courage and Responsibility and Accountability are something liberals lack.”
    Please explain to all of us how prostitution flies in the face of ‘Courage, Responsibility and Accountability’. And why the Capital Letters on those attributes you judge liberals lack?
    I’m a liberal, socially speaking at least. I’ve got more courage than you in at least one respect: I post under my real name. I never change to even one fake identity. Why the endless pretense with you, scaredy cat? You’re not being Accountable, seems to me . . . 
    But let’s get back to your tenuous proposition that propositioning someone for sex indicates an absence of Courage, Responsibility and Accountability: What if a single guy desires some sexual contact, but isn’t inclined to embed himself (to coin a phrase) into a whole relationship? He doesn’t want to lead anyone on. He isn’t interested in a GF and her baggage right now, so he honestly trades his hard earned money for the companionship of a sexual partner on occasion. She likes the work, given her options, and so she agrees. But this guy uses a condom and this girl is careful about her health and so she insists on it, as well as being checked up regularly to ensure no STDs. 
    How is either of them acting ‘irresponsibly’, unaccountably, cowardly? Accountable to whom? Responsible to whom? How are they being cowardly, exactly? He’s not hoodwinking anyone; not his mate, not the woman he’s bedding. She’s not being dishonest to him or anyone else. Explain your ridiculous sweeping accusation that liberals lack these vaunted traits, coward who’s afraid even to retain the same fake name.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Lou1996 
    RE: “What you do with your life is a private matter but when you involve others they have rights too”:
    Hey, we agree! Couldn’t agree more, in fact. Who are these participants involving, exactly? This prostitute and this John do have rights, too. In fact, everyone involved in the equation ought enjoy the right to pursue happiness without interference from others not involved in the equation. So how are you involved in their equation, precisely? If you are a virgin and you marry a virgin, and neither of you ever has sexual relations outside of your monogamous relationship, then how are you involved at all in any way in their relationship? How can your health be affected by their behavior? Please be specific. This I’d like to hear.
    Now, if you cite public health as the determinant in whether or not to permit prostitution, then you logically must also outlaw any other sexual contact outside of a monogamous marriage. You ought to like those Muslim radicals. They’d be on your side in your proposition. Do you support outlawing all sex between consenting non married adults? Is that your position? No sex outside monogamous marriage? Should that be the law?
    If so, defend imposing your mores upon everyone else. How is it that you are empowered to tell me who I may or may not bed? How is it any of your business whatsoever? 
    If are not proposing a ban on any sex outside of monogamous marriage, then defend ‘allowing’ consenting adults to copulate without finances being involved as opposed to engaging in sex with money changing hands. Explain to us the difference from a public health perspective.

  • Flyguy2pt0

    300miles Agreed 100%. You take these guys, demonize them and make them unemployable because their names are now out there so then they are forced to live off public system to live? Its a stupid way. This method promotes desperate people needing assistance because the system is established to ruin every good thing they actually may be able to offer.

  • Flyguy2pt0

    biniszkiewicz “then you logically must also outlaw any other sexual contact outside of a monogamous marriage. ” You absolutely nailed it! My thoughts exactly. So lets start plastering the names of intravenous drug users, non-monogamous consenting adults, etc. etc all over the place to shame them as well. Might as well start up the Salem Witch Trials to hunt down the witches. This resource wont be used by people at a bar somewhere to check whether the guy their going home with has played with a prostitute in the past. In reality it will be used by employers so they can cross people off the list and make them unemployable and desperate, resulting in demand for public assistance. Society labels these guys as bad and then dismisses anything good they may be able to contribute to society the rest of the time.
    In the end I would think places where prostitution is legalized and regulated, the prevalence of STD spread is far less than it is in areas where it is outlawed and run by the black market like the wild west. If public health is issue, then legalizing it is safer for everyone involved. How can we as a society be content with the way things are now with illegal sex trafficking etc? How many of the prostitutes in legal establishments elsewhere are there against their will, a result of trafficking or being forced by violent pimps, as opposed to areas where they may be employed on the black market? This is another prohibition. How did that work for alcohol? Resulted in a black market and tremendous violence as less than reputable persons took over.

  • Lou1996

    biniszkiewicz
    We live in an age where anit-biotics are losing their effectiveness. Already there strains of Tuberculosis that do not respond to antibiotics. Public sex is unprotected sex and unprotected sex is contagious. Obviously you didn’t read people can still die from STDs like HIV/AIDs.
    Are you and ILK GRAD94 seriously going to say that someone deserves to die from an STD because the person they trusted and loved had a libertarian right to unprotected anonymous public sex?
    First sex should be as an expression of love and intimacy. It should never be just sex. Even if one were to omit the religious aspect of marriage and it were not a permanent relationship, you are belittling yourself to an animal. This is where western culture has devolved to since the 1960s.
    And no I don’t think anyone’s picture should go in the paper or website unless convicted and even then it should be allowed to be removed if they seek psychological or religious counseling to act in a more moral, ethical, responsible and accountable manner.

  • Lou1996

    grad94 
    I have no need to be taken seriously by an atheist, agnostic, socialist, communist, feminist like you.
    I truly believe that posting religious, moral and ethical responses will seep in and one day you will find your moral compass and your spiritual faith.
    I hope and pray you are redeemed because so much of your beliefs are corrupted by 1960s liberalism, I don’t think you even know how shallow and empty you are. Truly, start going to church and find redemption.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Lou1996 grad94 
    re: “Truly, start going to church and find redemption.”
    Just like all those priests who sleep with altar boys, no doubt.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Lou1996 biniszkiewicz 
    so in other words, all sex except for sex within monogamously married relationships should be outlawed, correct? Answer the question, evader. Be ‘Accountable’ for your position.
    As for dying because you caught an STD from a partner you trusted, very unlikely as most STDs are not deadly anymore (unlike, say, the Middle Ages), but a solution to your trusting predicament is to be like adversarial nations in arms control: trust, but verify.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Lou1996 grad94 
    re: “how shallow and empty you are”: yeah, Christy: you’re deep. You are happy, satisfied, drinking the good life from your cup of wisdom. Sure you are. The fullness and depth of your experience in this life absolutely permeates your posts. Sure it does. Keep telling yourself that. Liberals: shallow. Conservatives: righteous. yep, I’m sure you’ve got it figured out. It shows.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Lou1996 
    I’ve noted this a few times: this computer program BR is running on doesn’t always align responses with comments. As in this case, it places my response ahead of the comment to which I’ve responded. Quite annoying.

  • Lou1996

    biniszkiewicz Lou1996 grad94 
    a rabbi in NJ molested 46 boys and it never 1 got reported in the NYTimes (owned by jews) because the media will not report on jewish crimes of exploitation. Whether you are jewish of not jewish your liberal anti-religious bigotry serves no purpose other than to keep people from god.
    In California, the California legislature proposed a law removing the limitations on accusations of child molestation (obviously targeting catholic priests) amazingly they exempted public school teachers and government workers from such lawsuits. Now why would that be that a liberal jewish lawyer would propose a law removing limitations for child molestation but exempt government workers.
    Unlike jews or protestants or civil servants who haven’t been the target of such bigotry and prejudice, catholics have addressed this openly and honestly.
    If such evils persist then they persist where the light is refused to shine: rabbis, protestants, civil servant public school teachers, etc.
    To keep people from god is the greatest of evils, which I would be careful walking that path. You may not like where it leads. I shall not wish that path or its sufferings on you or grad94. You have free choice to walk it…I can only warn you against it.
    I don’t know what sin turned you away from god but I can only warn you do not use your beliefs to turn others away from god.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Lou1996 biniszkiewicz grad94 
    Oh, it’s a banner day! You and the damned Jews!
    Well, as I said many times before, I’m not Jewish. But I have no beef with them. Israel, yes. Jews, no. I’ve worked for and with a number of Jewish Americans. I’ve liked almost all of them (there’s always one or two of any group you don’t care for. But by and large I like Jews at least as well as the Christians).
    But as for my anti-religious bigotry, well nimrod: I happen to believe very strongly in the existence of God. But I am sorry to inform you, you are on the wrong path. You have not found God. Nor will you, persisting in your ignorance as you do. Your loss.
    I don’t believe in the Christian churches, or the Muslim clerics or the Jewish rabbis. But I do believe in Enlightenment and the path of the Buddhas and the Jesus of the gospels of Thomas and Mary Magdalene. And I am unshakably certain that God has interacted in my life and afforded me divine grace a number of very specific times. I am absolutely certain of it. And it consoles me greatly that I know with certainty that God has listened to prayers of mine and answered them often. That is no small solace. You should try it. you don’t sound very consoled in this life. God will answer sincere prayer.
    But as for your particular religion, well . . . Wanna debate the history of Christianity? It’s something I read up on a bit. I’ll happily take you on. Let’s debate that. 
    Or how about we debate the meaning of the story of Adam and Even in Genesis. How about that? First story in the Bible. Must be important. It’s your religion. Want to debate the story’s meaning?
    I happen to think that story is incredibly wise and insightful. And it has Nothing to do with pretending to tell the story of creation. It is a far deeper story than that.  It is an eternal story of each of us. that’s my position. And I’ll back it up. But let’s hear your take first. Let’s have a go at it, you deep thinker you. Tell us all of your wisdom in interpreting the Adam and Eve story. Please. Give us all you got. We’ll see who takes religion seriously, you or me. Let’s have a go. Take on this liberal in debate. Put your faith where your mouth is, big boy.

  • Lou1996wait, don’t i get to be a devil-worshipping, tree-hugging, flag-burning, gun-banning, aclu card-bearing, christmas-hating faggot who steals candy from babies?  it’d be the most -awesome- costume ever and halloween is right around the corner!
    i’m very disappointed in you, christy-lou-paulsobo.  
    oh, well. i’ll keep trying.

    this is kind of arousing for you, isn’t it?

  • i wouldn’t mind some public shaming of chronic housing & repeat court offenders, the masters of demolition by neglect.

  • buffalorr

    Christy Lou, OK -so you’ve found your religion, now get a girl friend/ boy friend and get on with your life. Lose your virginity and start using the body parts your God gave you. Have a drink or two every now and then. You’ll start to become a much happier person who won’t be obsessing about the jews, gays , immigrants, modern art, buildings long gone and light rail to Ashtabula. Yes, you’ll start smelling the roses and begin to wonder why you wasted so much of your life flopping around in the Twilight Zone.

  • Davvid

    Why do we treat prostitution so differently than the porn industry? If most people agree that sex for money isn’t inherently wrong by nature, why not work toward acceptance and regulation rather than a total prohibition. 
    I am troubled by the culture of exploiting women that prostitution is usually part of. I wonder if there is a way to deal with that aspect of the sex industry as a matter of fair labor standards once it is legalized.

  • oops, that should have read chronic & repeat housing court offenders.

  • biniszkiewicz
    I’ve got more courage than you in at least one respect: I post under my
    real name. I never change to even one fake identity. Why the endless
    pretense with you, scaredy cat? You’re not being Accountable, seems to
    me .

    bingo.  
    whoever said this had people like christy-lou-paulsobo in mind:
    Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.

  • Lou1996 biniszkiewicz
    christy-lou-paulsobo of all people should be pleased as punch that i’m an atheist.  
    it means i’m not a muslim, jew, hindu, mormon, satanist, witch/wiccan, buddhist, new ager, ghost hunter, jehovah’s witness, or scientologist.

  • TheFacePuncher

    Hey, Heriberto Torres! Why the long face?

  • MartinKemp

    harsh

  • Barthel

    Posting pictures or identifying customers
    will cause customers in the future to be armed if they are looking for this kind of action. That could end badly for the police and the customer.