CAO Releases Preliminary Site Plan and Designs for Deaconess Heights Project

The Community Action Organization of Erie County (CAO) presented their current site plan and concepts for the new homes that are planned for the former Deaconess Hospital site at 1001 Humboldt Parkway (google map).
Deaconess Hospital was demolished in April by the previous owners, Kalieda Health, before it was transferred to the CAO. The plans call for 72 new residential units on the hospital site with individual homes along Humboldt Parkway and a large apartment complex to the west of the property.
The site plan for the Deaconess Heights development is currently under review by the City of Buffalo and may change between now and the time the development gets underway. Check back for more updates as they become available.