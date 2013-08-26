Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

CAO Releases Preliminary Site Plan and Designs for Deaconess Heights Project

21 Comments

The Community Action Organization of Erie County (CAO) presented their current site plan and concepts for the new homes that are planned for the former Deaconess Hospital site at 1001 Humboldt Parkway (google map).

House-Grounds-Buffalo-NY-1

Deaconess Hospital was demolished in April by the previous owners, Kalieda Health, before it was transferred to the CAO. The plans call for 72 new residential units on the hospital site with individual homes along Humboldt Parkway and a large apartment complex to the west of the property.

House-Grounds-Buffalo-NY-2

The site plan for the Deaconess Heights development is currently under review by the City of Buffalo and may change between now and the time the development gets underway. Check back for more updates as they become available.

New-Puma-Yes-Buffalo

 

Written by Mike Puma

Mike Puma

Writing for Buffalo Rising since 2009 covering development news, historic preservation, and Buffalo history. Works professionally in historic preservation.

View All Articles by Mike Puma
  • Rand503

    Lets see — Buffalo is tearing down homes all across the city because they are abandoned, and now we are building new homes?  
    Makes perfect sense!

  • sobuffbillsfan

    Rand503 Apply that logic across the region and you maybe onto something.  Or even take Buffalo out of it.  The new builds out past Lancaster high school are at the expense of Cheektowaga, West Seneca and Tonawanda.  Both in real estate and quality of life, the chain of traffic cutting through Cheektowaga on the East-West roads at rush out is terrible.  I guess that is the price of “progress”?
    The turn over on those houses may actually be quicker than Buffalo homes ever were.  I know people who live developments in OP where their homes have not appreciated at all over 20 years, because people can buy a new house in another development just up the road for the same price…makes perfect sense right?
    Close schools here, come up with the money to build or expand schools over here.  You are right there is a problem but Buffalo certainly doesn’t own it by itself.

  • Irishkwh

    My tax dollars better not be paying for this!

  • Rand503

    sobuffbillsfan Rand503 Totally agree.  It’s  regional problem.  And sure, some people want to live in the city in a new house.  But that money could be used to rehabbed an older house, and you have the best of both worlds.  
    I can never understand why the residents of the suburbs allow virtually unlimited housing development.  It only hurts themselves in the long run, but no one thinks about that.  Or if they do, they blame the unions or something.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    Rand503 sobuffbillsfan Haha they blame unions!  That made me actually laugh.  
    There are a lot of hollow arguments for the continual building of developments.  I don’t want a house with maintenance (no such thing), I want a big yard (most of these developments are all front yard for the look and you have to cram all your stuff in a tiny back yard) good schools (well of course if you leave all the poor people behind their schools will probably suck), I create jobs, (so do i keeping up my 120 year old house…maybe more).

  • David Steele

    Captain Picard  
    Its really quite bad on multiple levels.  Can you tell me what you like about it?

  • David Steele

    sobuffbillsfan Rand503  
    Hit the nail on the head

  • David Steele
    gee, i was just thinking that i liked the arches on the front porches.  but i guess what it more important is whether these houses will have the same massing, height, cornice line, and setbacks as their neighbors.  i cannot tell that from the drawings.

  • David Steele

    grad94 David Steele  
    Those are nice things to look for but ultimately unimportant in comparison to the site planning which in the case of this project is a mess

  • micahh64

    Irishkwh  
    No prob.  Your tax dollars can continue to subsidize Big Oil . . .
    .

  • Design is not bad, much better than Garage with house attached to it.

  • wtupperguy

    micahh64 Irishkwh 
    Don’t be a naysayer.

  • wtupperguy

    David Steele sobuffbillsfan Rand503 
    We can’t build anything new unless every vacant property in the city is filled?
    That seems a bit naïve. but I get that fixing up every boarded up building would be awesome, but when has this been the standard?
    Maybe it should be. If so, how do we make it cheaper?

  • foreverbflo

    Who is the architect, engineer, consultant…..?

  • Rand503

    wtupperguy David Steele sobuffbillsfan Rand503 If a private developer wants to use all his own money to build new houses in the city, I’m not opposed.  If, however, any taxpayer money is involved, then my answer is no.

  • Black Rock Lifer

    Your tax dollars are subsidizing the mortgages of the homes and vacation homes of wealthy Americans to the tune of 100 Billion dollars, this project is chump change in the big picture.

  • Black Rock Lifer

    @Picard, Easy there captain, BRO is certainly the place to provide a forum for those with ideas to be heard. Some folks are more knowledgeable and reasonable but all add to the discussion and I would hope bring something to the debate. Sometimes we need a contrary view to push the envelope and challenge our own perceptions and attitudes.

  • It looks like they figured out an adequate way to integrate the new housing into the structure of the existing neighborhood.   

    Now if we can see some designs of the apartment, to see how this project is shaping up…

  • David Steele

    wtupperguy David Steele sobuffbillsfan Rand503 
    I have no problem with quality new builds. This does not fit that description however.

  • Buffalo_Resurrection

    I always welcome new builds that blend in adequately; however, are any of these homes going to be ADA compliant? If these are planned on being subsidized, then we really need to address the disabled veterans as adapting a traditional Buffalo home into an ADA compliant one is next to impossible.

  • James Kistner

    Well, they seem find endless ways to piss away money. J.C.K. UB MUP 2011