Rare window heads for the auction block

51 Comments

Darwin-window-Martin-Buffalo-NYThis morning Steve Cichon of Buffalo Stories LLC passed along some information regarding an upcoming auction being held by local auctioneers Ben & Kelly Schultz. Then Steve sent along an image of a historic and breathtaking window that has been hidden away in Buffalo since it was removed from a house in Buffalo back in the 1950s. Of course a window of this magnitude could only have come from a house of incredible distinction, because it’s an authentic and rare Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece. It’s original home? Why, The Darwin D. Martin House of course.

The FLW window is heading to the auction block on August 3, 2013, where it is to be sold at no reserve at 10am. A press release sent along with the photo included the following statement:

It is exceedingly rare for an item from one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most personally beloved designs to come to auction. Nationwide inquiries are expected on this piece, but the auctioneers, Ben & Kelly Schultz, hope the window will remain in the Buffalo area.

The Darwin Martin House Restoration Corporation (DMHRC) has been notified that the window is in Greater Buffalo and is heading to the auction block in coming days. Obviously there is not much time for preservationists or the DMHRC to put a game plan together to secure the window, which is unfortunate. Considering that there will be nationwide interest generated when the window comes up at auction, this is going to be a tough one to keep… it will be even harder to lose, especially considering how far the house has come over the last few years.

Schultz Auctioneers auction facility at 11177 Main Street in Clarence.

Contact: Schultz Auctioneers | 716-759-2260

More information and photos at www.schultzauctioneers.net or at (716) 759-2260.

  • Step 1: pillage
    Step 2: profit?

  • biniszkiewicz

    great looking window.

    I know this is sacrilege, but if the price is on the moon high because it’s the real deal and some wealthy collector wants it badly enough, then it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to reproduce it as closely as possible (it’s just glass and lead, and artisans still make them).

    • Michael DiPasquale

      biniszkiewicz 
      “it’s just glass and lead”
      Are you joking? It’s an historic piece of the Martin House, and that’s where it belongs. Not in another museum or in someone’s personal collection.

    • NicholasTylerMiller

      biniszkiewicz I agree. Let it go in that case. The important thing is completing and restoring the original design. I’d actually argue that they sell any authentic windows remaining in the house to get closer to replicating and replacing the many missing windows. To me, the important thing is for visitors to experience the original design in its entirety. I don’t think visitors care about the house’s historicity. That is, visitors don’t care whether the glass they’re looking at is the exact glass that Darwin Martin looked at. This isn’t some ancient ruin where people come to marvel at the ability of ancient man and look upon things that ancient societies actually touched and used. They want to experience the brilliance of FLW’s design. Also, it’s not like FLW made these windows himself. So, again, authenticity is a plus, but not really the main attraction. It’s experiencing the design that matters.

      • Rand503

        NicholasTylerMiller biniszkiewicz Perhaps you don’t, but others do.  
        Of course, I understand the point –a new window can be just as good as the original.  But the House already has to replace many windows that are gone forever.  At what point does the house lose it’s authenticity and become a Disney version of something else?  
        Plus, age has it’s own value.  It’s why an antique desk is more valuable than a brand new exact replica — because it achieves a patina of age that collectors value.  
        Additionally, this is the window that Frank Lloyd Wright himself designed and inspected.  He had exacting standards, and so we know that this particular artifact passed through his hands and passed his inspection.  We don’t have that with a replacement.  Again, this provenance is highly desirable. 
        Doubt me?  Then put up an exact copy of this window up for auction along with the original and see which garners the higher price.  You’ll find that the free market places a much higher value upon the original than the copy. 
        If it’s good enough for the free market, it’s good enough for the Martin House.

        • NicholasTylerMiller

          A better test would be to have someone try to tell the difference between an original window and a replica. In fact, go to the house and tell me which are which.

        • Rand503

          NicholasTylerMiller And how would that be a better test?  You think I know better than the free market the value of an object?  You must think pretty highly of my opinion!

        • NicholasTylerMiller

          Rand503 NicholasTylerMiller I’m saying that collectors may value different things than architectural tourists. The tourist wants to experience the design as conceived.

        • NicholasTylerMiller
          i am not so sure about that. 
          authenticity is the common denominator and draw in everything we lump together under ‘cultural tourism,’ whether it is food, art, dance, music, architecture, museums, historical sites, re-enactments, and so on.
          the world already provides plenty of unreality and artificiality.
          cue the usual disdain from dan.

        • NicholasTylerMiller

          grad94 NicholasTylerMiller I agree generally, but for windows at the Darwin Martin House, I disagree. Authenticity is not of utmost importance. Completing the original design is the most important thing. If selling 5 original windows meant you could buy 50 new ones that were indistinguishable from the original windows, I’d make that deal any day of the week. The Darwin Martin House is not historic in the sense that anything important ever happened there. You don’t go there to connect with history like you do at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site. Also, the original windows would have been made with mechanically cut glass and mechanically-assisted soldering. It’s not like you’re replicating the Elgin Marbles.

        • NicholasTylerMiller
          machine cut glass, mechanically-assisted soldering?  wrong again.

          http://tinyurl.com/ksgvo2n

          which is the same way they’re making them now. by hand:

          http://www.oakbrookesser.com/pages/restoration/flw-martinwindows409.html

        • NicholasTylerMiller

          grad94 NicholasTylerMiller The link you provided itself says that making the windows required a mixture of “machine work and handiwork.” 
          Here is a an excerpt from a book I own called “Frank Lloyd Wright: The Masterworks” – “By 1898 . . . Wright was already mastering stained-glass designs . . . he was also intrigued by the manufacturing process of the windows. It was the machine-technique that particularly interested him in these abstract patterns: the machine allowed glass to be cut with a straight-edged tool, in contradistinction to the handcrafted techniques of the Arts and Crafts designers (as in the luxurious lamps and windows of Louis Comfort Tiffany). ”
          Here is a link to an piece by FLW himself where he praises the use of machines: http://learn.columbia.edu/courses/arch20/pdf/art_hum_reading_50.pdf
          I’m not suggesting that there is no human hand in making this windows, but I think it’s also incorrect to overstate the human hand. Everywhere in FLW’s designs is a willingness to utilize new technologies that ensure precision.

        • NicholasTylerMillergrad94 
          wright’s rhetoric about machines is irrelevant.  my link explained how his windows were actually made.

        • NicholasTylerMiller

          Some sources portray the process as being more artisanal, others say it was more mechanically assisted. Some sources say the windows were assembled with zinc rods, others say lead.  Some draw a distinction between these windows and other movements in glass at the time, like the Arts and Crafts movement, which put a lot of emphasis on human craftsmanship. Others lump them together. So, it clearly depends how you look at it. Wright himself was clearly dismissive of the arts and crafts (as that article showed) and preferred precision and mass production to handicraft. Either way, we’re talking about windows, not paintings or sculptures. It also takes skill to lay brick, but the reconstructed pergola, conservatory and carriage house are nearly indistinguishable from the original house and certainly honor Wright’s design and intention.
          Ultimately, I don’t think authenticity is as important as fulfilling the original design and I don’t think it’s worthwhile to spend potentially millions of dollars to acquire the original windows.  And I say this as someone who has been a member of the Darwin Martin House for several years. I would prefer they take my donations and reproduce windows than acquire the original ones.

  • Buffalo_Resurrection

    This window, original to the Darwin Martin House, had been removed sometime in the 1950’s…
    Where I come from, this would be called theft and if the auctioneers know it is from the Martin House and was removed in the 1950’s they know it was illegally removed so, it should be, rightfully, returned.

    • Rand503

      Buffalo_Resurrection The House should file a lawsuit to stop the auction pending a criminal and civil action against the owner to determine rightful ownership.  Unfortunately, the laws are against the House if the current owner is a bonafide purchaser (ie., he or she actually bought it at a thrift shop or antique store and can prove it).  Nonetheless, such a lawsuit would be expensive to defend and you can force a settlement out of it.
      The House could pay the owner something for their trouble, and the difference between what they got and the value could be a tax deduction.  The owner would still come away with something, and the window can be restored to its rightful place.
      BTW, the Smithsonian Institution owns a Tree of Life window that they once had on display.  Made me fuming mad.

      • greenca

        Rand503 Buffalo_Resurrection 
        How do you know it was stolen in the 1950s?  The house was under private ownership at that point.  The owner at that time very well might have sold the window.  Given the era and the condition of the house, it would not surprise me if it was sold.

        • Rand503

          greenca Rand503 Buffalo_Resurrection And how do you know it was removed in the 50s?  We know that many windows were actually stolen when it was abandoned, and this might have been one of them.  (At all times, the house was actually owned by someone, but that’s different from the fact that it was not lived in or cared for for a long period of time). 
          Too many questions to just assume it was acquired legitimately.

        • biniszkiewicz

          Rand503 greenca Buffalo_Resurrection 

          a quick look at the darwin martin website will show that the house was purchased in 1954 by an architect, Sebastian J. Tauriello. Nothing illegal about him taking out a window of his own house.

        • Rand503

          biniszkiewicz Rand503 greenca Buffalo_Resurrection How do you know this particular window was sold by the owner?

        • greenca

          Rand503 biniszkiewicz greenca Buffalo_Resurrection   How do you know it wasn’t?

        • RaChaCha

          There are known knowns; there are things we know that we know.
          There are known unknowns; that is to say, there are things that we now know we don’t know.
          But there are also unknown unknowns – there are things we do not know we don’t know.

        • Rand503

          greenca Rand503 biniszkiewicz Buffalo_Resurrection I don’t!  Neither does anyone else.  However, since a great many windows and fixtures were indeed stolen over the years, it is reasonable to ask whether this particular window was.
          If it was bought legitmately, then the owner has every right to sell it for the highest price.  But if he did not, then he is a thief and should not benefit from his criminal activities.  Since no one except the perported owner knows the truth, it is reasonable to at least raise the question and ask. 
          To not do so would be a derelection of duty.

      • micahh64

        Rand503Buffalo_Resurrection
        “The House should file a lawsuit to stop the auction pending a criminal
        and civil action against the owner to determine rightful ownership.”
        That . . . or . . .
        The House should bid/purchase the window themselves . . .
         .

        • Rand503

          micahh64 Rand503 Buffalo_Resurrection That would be great.  And if the price is too high, then I agree a copy is the next best thing.  But a copy is always the poorer answer.

    • Buffalo_Resurrection 
      i agree that the provenance is shady at best.
      but i also think that the statute of limitations on window theft has run out.

  • Rand503

    This is what’s wrong with our laws.  Many of those windows were stolen when the building sat vacant.  I’m not sure, but I don’t think any windows or artifacts from the House were ever legitimately sold.  (I’m sure some furniture was, but I’m talking about the fixtures of the House).  
    If the owner of this window cannot produce good title to this window, it should be seized as contraband and restored to the rightful owner.  
    Part of the problem is that when UB owned the building many years ago, they never did a proper inventory of the building.  Things just “disappeared” and now they are in museums and private collections around the world.  
    It makes me sick to think that someone at some point removed that window illegally and is now scheduled to make a big payoff.  The least they could do is donate it to the House and take a hefty tax deduction.

  • biniszkiewicz

    house bought 1954 by private owner. What’s prob with him removing his own window?

    • Rand503

      biniszkiewicz again, how do you know the window was removed in the 1950s?

  • solonggone

    Why not ask one of the many local foundations…funded by money made during the time of Darwin Martin in Buffalo…and now gone to buy this for the house?
    These foundations have no problem spending hundreds of thousands on lawsuits telling people how they should live….why not put that money to use here.

    • Rand503

      solonggone Methinks thou has an issue with some foundations.  Care to explain the resentments?

      • solonggone

        Rand503 
        Sure.  It’s the irony I suppose.  
        Take the Oishei Foundation for example.  It was created off the fortune made by Trico and John R. Oishei.  Oishei himself was very dedicated to Buffalo but after his passing, Trico was not.  
        What he left behind was a lot of money that is passed around in exchange for control by the likes of Gioia. The leaders of these foundations are the new power brokers of the region.  Gioia is the Oishei of today but the challenge is Gioia and the Oishei Foundation do not employ the thousands of people that Oishei and Trico once did.
        Instead of telling people how they should live, these foundations should try and create jobs.  There is not much power in that but at least it would be honest.
        Michael DiPasquale
        Agree that they do some great things.  But they are not even close to being as positive to a community as a great employer.  If Buffalo had 15 Robert Wilmers and M&T banks it would be a much better place.  
        To the main point, it’s funny how falls all over itself to preserve homes like the Darwin D. Martin House rather than focus on finding the next Darwin D. Martin or John R. Oishei to build the next great company and great home.

        • solonggone
          foundations are probably as bad at picking winners as government is.

        • Michael DiPasquale

          solonggone Rand503 Michael DiPasquale 
          So you don’t think giving $10m to Children’s Hospital by Oishei is a good investment in the future of WNY? A good Children’s Hospital attracts doctors, scientists and researchers. Maybe one of these folks will find a cure for a pediatric disease, or will start a spinoff company.
          Oishei doesn’t act like Robert Wilmers. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t create jobs or have a big impact on the local economy.

        • Rand503

          solonggone Rand503 Michael DiPasquale Well, this is all true.  But foundations are not in place to generate economic development, they are instead classified as charities that give out money.  They can do both, of course, but I’ve never heard of a foundation that has created a for-profit business.  (They might even be prohibited from doing so, as the IRS rules are quite stringent).

        • solonggone

          Michael DiPasquale Rand503
          Honestly, you sound like the person in poverty who is happy about the local drug kingpin who gives out turkeys during thanksgiving.  
          Do you not see the irony in the fact that the new Children’s Hospital is going to be steps from the abandoned plant that Trico abandoned for Mexico?
          Regarding the rare window for this post, millions upon millions are being spent to restore the Darwin D. Martin House when it was his family that looted the place.

        • solonggone

          @Rand503 @Michael DiPasquale 
          I understand foundations are not in the business to generate economic development.  But it appears that the local foundations do not understand this.
          Mission Statement from the Oishei Foundation:
          Our mission is to be a catalyst for change to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life for the Buffalo Niagara region through grantmaking, leadership and network building.
          Right there is shows the intent.  The foundation wants to be a power broker with money left behind from industry that left Buffalo for greener pastures.  
          If they were just about arts and culture..that would be one thing.

        • greenca

          solonggone
          You need to get over the fact that Trico left Buffalo.  It’s very sad that it did, but similar factory closings have happened to most every industrial city.  Times change.    
          There is really no irony that the Oshei Foundation is funding Children’s Hospital, which is being built within sight of the factory which initially produced the money the Foundation is giving to Kaleida.  That is what foundations do.  You are acting as short-sighted as those who seem to want Trico 1 demolished as punishment for Trico moving jobs away.

        • solonggone

          greenca
          Not at all.  
          I understand companies leaving.  Honestly, if I ran Trico I would have left Buffalo as well.  That’s not my point.
          If I was a business owner and left the area..I would not try and inject my opinions on the economy.  I would have given up that right in leaving.
          My point is I personally don’t like the power that these foundations seek and hold.  If they want to stick to the arts and sciences…GREAT!  THAT is what foundations do.
          But when they try to have a say on the economy…I have an issue.  The direction of the local economy should be led by the business leaders in the community…not a board member of a private foundation.

        • whateverr

          solonggone
          Speaking of irony, isn’t it ironic for you to say this… “I would not try and inject my opinions on the economy.  I would have given up that right in leaving.”
          … about business owners who left WNY, if you’ve also left WNY (- if that’s what ‘long gone’ in your username refers to?) yet continue injecting your opinions on the economy of here?

          Even if you aren’t an expat and the username means something else, those who are expats (whether blog commenters, letter-to-editor-writers, talk show callers, or – yes – evil business owners) have in no way ‘given up that right in leaving’ to inject their opinions on the economy.

          All of the above are of course free to continue injecting their opinions and/or their $ anywhere they feel like – including via foundations if they choose that approach.

          Just as you’re free to criticize them, but so far you haven’t said any logical reason why business people give up rights to inject opinions about the economy here but those who aren’t business people don’t give up those same rights.

          What’s the difference?

        • solonggone 
          now i’m confused.  first you said “…these foundations should try and create jobs.”
          now you say “But when they try to have a say on the economy…I have an issue.  The
          direction of the local economy should be led by the business leaders in
          the community…not a board member of a private foundation. ”

          and

          “I understand foundations are not in the business to generate economic development”
          which is it?

        • solonggone

          Good Questions  whateverrgrad94
          Injecting an opinion is much different than using resources to file law suits to stop what you don’t agree with.    
          You’re correct that I do not live in the area but I do have a stake in the region on various levels.  I do not vote or make political donations to gain a voice with elected leaders but do share my opinion.  So I see a difference.  It’s just my opinion and sharing it is as far as I will take it unless I put more into the system if you will.
          Regarding the jobs issue.  I see it simply as if you want a say in the economy, outside of your own personal bubble, you need to be an employer.  
          Now I am sure you can counter that these foundations do have employees but I would hope that we could agree it’s not the same.
          So…
          I do not see foundations as being a catalyst for the creation of jobs.  However, if a foundation did make this the focus and had a primary focus on job creation by being an actual employer…they should have a seat at the table.  
          You made a very good point above that “donors want to underwrite something pretty and visible.  they do not want to underwrite salaries, electric bills, or everyday oprrating costs.” and I agree with this.  
          My main point is the folks who are working on the less glamourous details like creating jobs so people can pay bills should be viewed and treated differently that those who want to spread $10M on the naming rights of the new hospital.

    • Michael DiPasquale

      solonggone 
      Local foundations do many great things!

  • BuffaloFan32

    Does anyone have an idea of how much this window well sell for?

    • Rand503

      BuffaloFan32 In 2010, a pair of leaded glass windows from a dining room sideboard of a FLW went for $15,000.
      Last year, a large triplet Tree of Life window from the Martin house went on auction , and the estimate was $15,000 to $25,000.
      http://www.artdaily.org/index.asp?int_sec=11&int_new=55871#.Ue9vz47PTQc
      One can easily see that this window is quite old and even an amateur would be able to determine that it is original and authentic next to a new copy.  
      The company that is doing the copies for the House offers them for sale to the public as well.  they don’t publish the prices online, but I believe the figure that I heard was in the low six figures.  
      This means that the new copy may very well cost more than the original at auction.  If so, that should satisfy everyone that the old is preferable to the new.

  • according to ada louise huxtable, it was darwin martin jr. who stripped and gutted the place.
    http://tinyurl.com/n3j6zay
    sebastian tauriello, the owner in the ’50s, was an architect who was all about rescuing it, not liquidating it.  i imagine that if he knew where the missing windows were, he’d have tried to get them back.

  • TominBuff

    I do not support buying it. We have far to many other restoration projects waiting in the wings awaiting funding and priority.
    Instead, my suggestion is to request that the buyer and all future owners must include on display the ancestry of the item. This will be free advertising for the Darwin Marting House encouraging everyone who see’s the items that were sold off and are now on display to come to Buffalo.
    The same goes for the Central Terminal.
    Far better to recreate duplicates (and less expensive) and apply the money elsewhere…while planting the seeds around the world to learn of the wealth and riches of our city…peak their interest for a visit….and expand our tourism in the process.

    • Rand503

      TominBuff Charitable donations are rather fickle.  It isn’t like there is a huge pot of money out there, and we can all decide where the money goes for restoration or preservation.  There may be a Frank Lloyd Wright fanatic out there who is willing to pony up whatever funds are necessary to secure the window for the House, but otherwise never supports other preservation projects.  
      Every fundraiser knows that money can be easily raised for some projects, and difficult for others.  When the BPO goes to Carnegie Hall, it is easy to raise the funds necessary to go there.  But try to raise money to pay for basic utilities and rent, and you find it’s tough going.  One could say we shouldnt’ go to Carnegie Hall and the money raise for that should go for basic expenses, but the fact is that the Carnegie Hall money might never come in for the basic expenses.  So it’s always a judgement call as to when to raise money.
      When a theater company wants to build a shiny new theater, money pours in.  When they need money to pay the utilities on that shiny new building, they have a tough time.  
      So — although it’s nice to think that we can all rationaly determine which projects will garner the most bang for the buck, it doesn’t always work that way.  People are funny about how their money is to be used.

      • Rand503 TominBuff  
        absolutely correct.  donors want to underwrite something pretty and visible.  they do not want to underwrite salaries, electric bills, or everyday oprrating costs.

  • BuffaloFan32

    How much did it sell for?  Who bought it?

  • dfwenigma

    Shameful. This window should be returned to the Darwin Martin. If our nation concentrated on historic preservation as part of an overall plan to rehabilitate our neighborhoods we would find communities built and rebuilt using authentic American architecture which would have sustainable economic value.