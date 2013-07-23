Rare window heads for the auction block

This morning Steve Cichon of Buffalo Stories LLC passed along some information regarding an upcoming auction being held by local auctioneers Ben & Kelly Schultz. Then Steve sent along an image of a historic and breathtaking window that has been hidden away in Buffalo since it was removed from a house in Buffalo back in the 1950s. Of course a window of this magnitude could only have come from a house of incredible distinction, because it’s an authentic and rare Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece. It’s original home? Why, The Darwin D. Martin House of course.

The FLW window is heading to the auction block on August 3, 2013, where it is to be sold at no reserve at 10am. A press release sent along with the photo included the following statement:

It is exceedingly rare for an item from one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most personally beloved designs to come to auction. Nationwide inquiries are expected on this piece, but the auctioneers, Ben & Kelly Schultz, hope the window will remain in the Buffalo area.

The Darwin Martin House Restoration Corporation (DMHRC) has been notified that the window is in Greater Buffalo and is heading to the auction block in coming days. Obviously there is not much time for preservationists or the DMHRC to put a game plan together to secure the window, which is unfortunate. Considering that there will be nationwide interest generated when the window comes up at auction, this is going to be a tough one to keep… it will be even harder to lose, especially considering how far the house has come over the last few years.

Schultz Auctioneers auction facility at 11177 Main Street in Clarence.

Contact: Schultz Auctioneers | 716-759-2260

More information and photos at www.schultzauctioneers.net or at (716) 759-2260.