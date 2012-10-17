The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette

If you’ve been looking for something to do on Halloween in Downtown Buffalo, then look no further than The Witches Ball. The inaugural ball is being held inside the Hotel @ The Lafayette on October 31, 2012. The evening actually starts at City Hall shortly after 5pm, where upwards of 200 of Greg Hinaman’s* zombies will lead a procession along the sidewalks until they reach the hotel. From there visitors will be greeted by a scene from The Shining (think about the elevator doors), complete with Lloyd the bartender and Jack Torrance seated at the bar.

In the Pan Am bar room, Dan Harper and Magic Show will be playing. Pan Am will be launching five beers that night, all of which will be brewed in the building. Taste test some beers at The Lobby Bar or head on over to The Cauldron in the Grande Ballroom where AcQua will be presenting all sorts of Halloween culinary delights along with Butterwood Sweet and Savory . Mike A’s will be open that night, as will all of the restaurants inside the hotel. Or grab a bite to eat at the Pan Am Grill and Brewery or downstairs at Butterwood Sweet and Savory… there are plenty of options to choose from.

Consider being a guest at the hotel for the night – but whatever you do, please avoid room 237!

Rockin’ it out Halloween-style in the Grande Ballroom will be DJ Cutler, The Ifs and Irving Klaws – music starts at 6pm and ends at 1am. Witness the wedding of Frankenstein and the bride of Frankenstein – custom wedding rings designed by John Harris, wedding cake created by Butterwood and wedding dress fashioned by Ali Eagan at Anatomy, with candles and flowers by Woyshners.

In the Crystal Ballroom guests will be entertained by interactive Scaryoke, zombie belly dancers (Oasis Dance Center and Fleuron Rouge), a mask auction by Buffalo Arts Society, a performance of Science of Ca’Dio from JPHii Design, an David DeMarie Dance Studio “Thriller” production, a show by The Stripteasers, and a steampunk fashion staging (compliments of John Harris).

Outside in the main hall and back in The Cauldron, a series of macabre artists will be featuring their work – artists include Mark Madden, Paul Massaro, Michael Mararian and Max Collins.

In the nether parts of the hotel, supernatural historian Mason Winfield and friends will be hosting a mini-psychic fair with additional bars set up inside The Courtyard Room and The Greenhouse Room. That’s also where Franklin LaVoie master ‘puppeterror’ will be performing throughout the night.

The theme of the evening is a masquerade: Haute Macabre – From Glam to Ghoul. All costumes are welcome, but consider masquerade attire if you have not decided on an outfit. There will be opportunities to get ‘kissed’ by a vampire at the Vampire Kissing Booth, or try out your best scream to be judged by a local Scream Queen (TBD). Indulge in a glass of Hob Nob wine, while rubbing elbows with the Marquis de Lafayette himself. Also look for “Dracula Black Out” by Just Buffalo Literary Center.

Later in the evening The Witches Ball will be joined by the gang from Frightworld: America’s Screampark, as they caravan to the ball in their Zombie Response Vehicle (The Death Truck) – also look for coffins, hearses, etc. The entire staff at the hotel will be in ‘proper’ attire in order to greet the ghoulish gang.

Drinks that night include a Zombie from Butterwood, as well as Hob Nob Wicked Red and Hex beer from Magic Hat from Pan Am Grill and Brewery. At least eight bars will be open and serving… along with a muddled old fashioned station by Pan Am. Butterwood pizza bar will be open in the old speakeasy where there will be cinematic showing of Nosferatu.

This is the first major open-to-the-public event to be held at the hotel. Tickets are $20 presale or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here – guest names will be added to a dedicated list at doors. Partial proceeds to Buffalo Arts Society. Prizes to sexiest costume (guys and girls) as well as best overall costume.

Wednesday October 31

6pm-1pm | zombie walk starting at 5pm at City Hall

Hotel @ The Lafayette 391 Washington St., Buffalo, New York 14202

Poster: Julian Montague

THIS IS A 21 AND OVER EVENT, NO EXCEPTIONS – THANK YOU!

*Terror Technologies and The Vampire Ball