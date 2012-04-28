Beerology IV

For all you beer lovers out there, Beerology is not only one of the most desired events to attend, it is also one of the hardest events to score tickets to. For the fourth year in a row, a crowd will gather at the Museum of Science to check out brewing demonstrations by the Niagara Association of Home Brewers, while sampling beer from a number of breweries including:
• Brewery Ommegang
• Consumer’s Beverages
• Community Beer Works*
• Ellicottville Brewing Company
• Flying Bison
• Gordon Biersch*
• Great Lakes Brewing Company
• Innis & Gunn*
• Long Trail Brewing Company
• Magic Hat
• McKenzie’s Hard Cider*
• Mr. Goodbar
• Otter Creek*
• Pearl Street Grill & Brewery
• Pyramid Breweries*
• Roc Brewing Company*
• Southern Tier Brewing*
*brands that are new to Beerology this year
The theme of this year’s event is ‘Hair of the Dog’ – the science behind the hangover. While beerologists lecture on the talking points behind each unique brewing tradition, visitors will attempt to understand the painful consequence that can result after sampling a few too many. The event is considered a blast for many of the beer lovers who attend. Beerology is more than just learning about brewing beer and sampling tasty brews – the event is a way for the Science Museum to raise money for programming at Tifft Nature Preserve. This is a highly sought after event that gets harder and harder to get into each year.
From the Museum of Science:
A limited number of tickets remain for the 4th annual Beerology beer tasting event at the Buffalo Museum of Science (1020 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo) on Saturday, May 12 from 6:00 to 9:00pm. The event is for adults 21 and over.
Admission includes 10 drink tickets good for one 3 oz beer tasting each. Additional drink tickets may be purchased starting at 7pm. Tickets also include a commemorative beer glass, snacks from some of Buffalo’s best restaurants and food trucks, live entertainment and access to the museum’s permanent museum exhibits and galleries.
Confirmed food vendors include Bob & John’s La Hacienda, D’Avolio Olive Oils & Vinegars, Ebenezer Ale House, Gene McCarthy’s, Greek Goddess Products, Imperial Pizza, Oliver’s, R&R BBQ food truck, Roaming Buffalo food truck and Yancey’s Fancy.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at www.sciencebuff.org or by calling 716-896-5200 ext. 385. A $5 discount is offered to museum members with a valid member number. This event has sold out every year, so tickets may not be available at the door.
Beerology is sponsored by Energy Mark, LLC and Yelp Buffalo. Guests will have the opportunity to have a complimentary photo taken in a PartyTimeBooth.com photo booth and other photography services will be provided by Stephie Lei Photography.
For more information, visit www.sciencebuff.org.
-
Travelrrr
-
LI2Northpark
-
Jesse
-
Merle Gorko