The History of the “Talking Proud” Campaign

Buffalo’s Talking Proud campaign of the 1980s was a huge

booster for the city in a time where it was bombarded nationally with negative

comments, sometimes even coming from the city’s own residents. It took years to

develop and almost never happened, but thanks to the perseverance of Pat Donlon

the long road to actually launching the campaign was a success.

The concept for the Talking Proud campaign has its roots in

the late 1970s when Fred Dentinger had finally had enough about all the

negative comments about Buffalo. He served as chairman of the Buffalo Area

Chamber of Commerce between 1977 and 1978 and believed in defending Buffalo

against all criticisms. Dentinger never got a chance to start the campaign

because of his other duties, but primarily because he had to deal with the

Blizzard of 1977.

Dave Smith, who succeeded Chuck Light as the president of

the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce, shared Dentinger’s defensive attitude and

sought to set the record straight. The board of directors instructed him to

create a program which would improve Buffalo’s self-image problem. Donlon, the

public relations director for the Chamber, was charged with creating the

Talking Proud campaign when Smith was recruited.

There had already been a pride boosting campaign for Buffalo

in the 1960s, but it had very little substance and was not effective. It was

primarily a “feel-good” campaign with a slogan stating, “Boost Buffalo: It’s

Good For You.” The campaign only ran for a few months and then faded into

obscurity.

Donlon used the 1960s campaign as a sort of template, but

injected more substance into the Talking Proud campaign to ensure it stuck. The

first attempt at gathering a group of agencies and creative people fell on its

face because people rarely showed up or sent their junior staff who were

unqualified to take on the challenge. Donlon informed Smith the approach wasn’t

working and suggested the only way to get traction was to make an initial

investment and assume the role of a client.

The change proved effective and the campaign was beginning

to finally move in the right direction. They assembled a plan and had a

competition between four finalists to determine which would be best suited for

the campaign. Ultimately, they settled on Alden Schutte who proposed taking a

survey of the Buffalo area residents to gauge their perception about the city

so an effective campaign could be created.

When the Talking Proud campaign officially launched in

September 1980 it was a huge success. Donlon remembers the launch well. “As we

were leaving the hotel, Dave Smith said to me, ‘A month from now we’ll either

be heroes or we’ll be looking for new jobs.’ Needless to say, we both remained

gainfully employed at the Chamber a month later.” There were radio spots,

commercials, and of course the famed Talking Proud jingle. There was also a lot

of different merchandise that followed including tens of thousands of Talking

Proud pins and the Talking Proud board game to name a few.

Even though the campaign was a success, Buffalo still faced

criticism. “In a morning show on CBS, Morley Safer took a shot at Buffalo along

the lines of questioning why anyone would want to build a new hotel [the

Hilton] on the waterfront. He cited Love Canal and made remarks that the region

was contaminated with dangerous waste chemicals,” said Donlon.

Stakeholders, news reporters, and residents were outraged at

Safer’s comments. Roger Parkinson the publisher of the Courier-Express extended

an invitation to Safer to come to Buffalo to prove him wrong. Safer obliged,

but stated he stood by his comments during an impromptu news conference upon

his arrival. Donlon remembers, “Out of earshot of reporters, Safer noted that

he was impressed with the treatment he was being accorded. He added that there

might be something valuable in knocking other cities; perhaps he would turn his

attention to Paris or London next time, in anticipation of red-carpet treatment

there.”

After his stay in Buffalo, Safer publically admitted that he

was completely mistaken in his previous comments and retracted his initial

statement. He was gracious that residents treated him well despite his comments

and had a wonderful time taking in the sites and enjoying the city.

Another crucial element to the success of Talking Proud was

the Buffalo Bills. “Thanks to the Bills, Talking Proud achieved national

exposure in TV coverage,” said Donlon, “We received inquiries even from cities

in other countries, especially Canada.” The jingle was played at the end of the

first quarter at a Bills game and the fans went wild because just before the

quarter ended the Bills quarterback completed a touchdown pass. From then on,

the fans associated the sound clip with the team’s success and it was played

regularly at the games.

The Talking Proud campaign was recognized with the top award

from the American Chamber of Commerce Executives Association’s Communications

Council in 1981. Syracuse and Rochester used Talking Proud as a model for their

own self-image campaigns and were similarly recognized the following two years.

It lives on today, more than 30 years after its launch. Drivers along Delaware

Avenue can see advance-warning street signs bearing the Talking Proud logo.

