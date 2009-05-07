Medicinal Marijuana Legalization Rumors Abound: Roswell Park Doctor Weighs In

It’s in the news constantly: Marijuana. Weed, pot, grass, ganja and other names that all mean the same thing. Due to the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, marijuana was outlawed and classified as a Schedule I drug, a label that means it has high potential for abuse and no medical benefits. Its possession, cultivation and sale/purchase became illegal, and a firestorm of resistance has continued ever since.

The marijuana trade is enormously popular, and an estimated $36 billion is spent on it annually in the United States alone, a number that vastly exceeds the value of corn and wheat. The US spends $29 billion prosecuting marijuana crimes annually. Proponents of its decriminalization suggest that our country could reap incredible financial benefits were it legalized. Opponents suggest that legalization of marijuana could signify the decline of morality in the US, and place us precariously on a slippery slope towards moral breakdown. There are tons of arguments for and against marijuana use.

We recently learned that New York State was considering the legalization of medical-grade marijuana for use by cancer patients and for treatment associated with the symptoms of HIV and influenza.

We asked Dr. Mark Lema, chairman of Anesthesiology, Perioperative Medicine, Pain Medicine and Critical Care at Roswell Park, some questions about medical marijuana.

Q: How medical marijuana would be prescribed, were it legalized?

A: Medical marijuana will be prescribed ostensibly for its appetite stimulant and antinauseant properties in patients undergoing active chemotherapy, those with advanced cancer, and HIV. It’s also prescribed for its euphoric side effects but no one would write that on a prescription.

Q: Proponents of medical marijuana often cite that it is much safer and cleaner than “street drugs,” and say that making it available to patients would make its consumption much safer. Do you agree?

A: I wouldn’t want to answer that question in the way that you phrased it because the answer is always ‘yes.’ It’s always better to buy a medically processed product as opposed to buying it on the street!”