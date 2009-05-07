Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Medicinal Marijuana Legalization Rumors Abound: Roswell Park Doctor Weighs In

14 Comments

It’s in the news constantly: Marijuana.  Weed, pot, grass, ganja and other names that all mean the same thing.  Due to the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, marijuana was outlawed and classified as a Schedule I drug, a label that means it has high potential for abuse and no medical benefits.  Its possession, cultivation and sale/purchase became illegal, and a firestorm of resistance has continued ever since. 

The marijuana trade is enormously popular, and an estimated $36 billion is spent on it annually in the United States alone, a number that vastly exceeds the value of corn and wheat.  The US spends $29 billion prosecuting marijuana crimes annually.  Proponents of its decriminalization suggest that our country could reap incredible financial benefits were it legalized.  Opponents suggest that legalization of marijuana could signify the decline of morality in the US, and place us precariously on a slippery slope towards moral breakdown.  There are tons of arguments for and against marijuana use.

We recently learned that New York State was considering the legalization of medical-grade marijuana for use by cancer patients and for treatment associated with the symptoms of HIV and influenza. 

We asked Dr. Mark Lema, chairman of Anesthesiology, Perioperative Medicine, Pain Medicine and Critical Care at Roswell Park, some questions about medical marijuana. 

Q: How medical marijuana would be prescribed, were it legalized?  

A: Medical marijuana will be prescribed ostensibly for its appetite stimulant and antinauseant properties in patients undergoing active chemotherapy, those with advanced cancer, and HIV.  It’s also prescribed for its euphoric side effects but no one would write that on a prescription.

Q: Proponents of medical marijuana often cite that it is much safer and cleaner than “street drugs,” and say that making it available to patients would make its consumption much safer.  Do you agree?

A: I wouldn’t want to answer that question in the way that you phrased it because the answer is always ‘yes.’  It’s always better to buy a medically processed product as opposed to buying it on the street!”

Q: So, do you see any benefit to making medical marijuana available to cancer patients?

A: My answer would be no, unless I was looking for a way to get them ‘high’ because they were dying.  There has been no meaningful studies to indicate that marijuana is superior to other antinauseants, or any meaningful studies to indicate that marijuana is superior to higher doses of dronabinol, the THC drug.  This issue is largely a political move to appease a minority of constituents who wish to see marijuana legitimized or decriminalized.  I don’t care from a medical perspective if people use pot or if its decriminalized.  I’m opposed to medically uninformed legislators thinking that modern medicine is in crisis when it comes to treating nausea and vomiting cost effectively, and that marijuana is our salvation, or even worse, using medicine as a smoke-screen for the legalization of pot.  Using marijuana, which contains over 400 chemicals as if it was a medically purified drug, is like chewing on willow bark instead of taking aspirin for a headache.  Must we really revert back to middle ages medicine by prescribing roots and herbs?

Marijuana use can be attributed to the stimulation of appetite, loss of nausea, bronchodilation and mild pain relief.  But people to fail consider in regards to marijuana usage on the health level include similarities to tobacco usage.  Phlegm, susceptibility to chest colds, chronic bronchitis, and the damage to lung tissue are all inherent risks with smoking things.  The amount of tar and carbon monoxide ingested by marijuana users is greater than tobacco smokers as well, meaning that the use of 1-3 joints could be the same as five times as many cigarettes.

 

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • NotFromBuffalo

    I’d be for all its legalization.
    I mean alcohol is legal and probably more dangerous anyway with overdosing possibilities.

  • Darien B.

    It’s great that you’re bringing the medical debate to Buffalo, but you should show both sides of the debate, this guy is just spewing 1980s “Just Say No” rhetoric. I really wish you’d get someone from this side to interview.
    ……
    Just because “smoking” marijuana is unhealthy makes no difference to it’s efficacy… most medical patients(including myself) either vaporize the drug which releases no harmful smoke at all, or cook it into food, which is even safer. There are tinctures that can be dropped on the tongue or made into candies or patches.
    ……
    He also ignored the reasons cannabis is prescribed, it’s not just for AIDS wasting or chemo relief. It is an effective pain reliever, as well as effectively works as an antidepressant, sleep aid, helps aid breathing/asthma relief, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis, migranes, Chron’s as well as a multitude of other problems.
    ……
    Coffee contains 1,500 chemicals. Rat poison contains only 30 chemicals. Many vegetables contain cancer-causing chemicals. There is no correlation between the number of chemicals a substance contains and its toxicity. Prohibitionists often cite this misleading statistic to make marijuana appear dangerous.
    ……
    No one’s trying to say that marijuana is anyone’s “salvation”, however it does work, and it works well. And it is NOT up to the government what I can or can not use to treat my illness(es). It is solely between myself and my doctor.
    ……
    Aspirin is legal, however more people die every year from overdosing on that, than have EVER died from using cannabis in it’s 4,000+ year medical use history.
    ……
    Please do yourself, and the people that read this site, a proper service and show both sides of the argument, not just this side.

  • sambo

    I find it strange that Dr. Mark Lema said “This issue is largely a political move to appease a minority of constituents who wish to see marijuana legitimized or decriminalized.” well in NYS marijuana is decriminalized.
    To have a personal opinion is fine, but to have a professional opinion with out the facts wrong.
    I’d love to see Roswell conduct a study about the effects of medical marijuana.

  • HF

    Mr. Trump needs to go back where ever he came from.

  • BP

    Marijuana IS criminalized, meaning, it is illegal. So, he is not wrong in saying people would like it to be decriminalized. Decriminalized = Becoming Legal. Please tell me where in NYS, marijuana is legalized???? It may be tolerated, but NOT decriminalized.

  • BP

    Marijuana IS criminalized, meaning, it is illegal. So, he is not wrong in saying people would like it to be decriminalized. Decriminalized = Becoming Legal. Please tell me where in NYS, marijuana is legalized???? It may be tolerated, but NOT decriminalized.

  • Darien B.

    Yes, cannabis is decriminalized in NYS(as well as many other states)

    Decriminalized =/= becoming legal, decriminalized means that there are less severe penalties for something that is still illegal.

    Possession of 25 grams (0.88 ounces) or less of cannabis is a civil citation punishable by a $250 fine and a $100 court surcharge; stricter punishments exist for sale, cultivation, or subsequent offenses. If found in a public place with marijuana burning or in public view, offender can be charged with a misdemeanor, fined $500, and incarcerated up to 3 months.

  • majove

    The rule of thumb is to always follow the money. You know Roswell is getting money from pharmaceutical companies.

  • BP

    I think the other point needs to be made that this debate surrounds making marijuana legal for medicinal purposes, not recreational activity. If this were the case, I guarantee doctors would not be knocking on the doors of the local neighborhood pot farmers to distribute their medicinal weed.
    It would be manufactured by pharmaceutical companies (which you claim pay-off the Roswell community).
    Marijuana should not legalized for medicinal purposes for several reasons:
    1) There are no valid and reliable studies to show it works BETTER than any other approved medications for pain, anti-nausea, etc.
    2) If say, it were legalized for medicinal purposes, obviously it would be abused horribly just like every other legal drug. There would be an argument made by the recreational users that it shouldn’t only be legalized for people who have terminal cancer, HIV, etc.
    3) The majority of people who want marijuana legalized are not cancer patients who have uncontrolled pain, they are the recreational users. Should we allow Vicodin, Darvocet, and Lortab to be “legalized” for the general public to use as well?

  • DTK2OD

    Please do not compare marijuana, a naturally occurring plant, to the likes of Vicodin or Lortab. It’s this kind of idiocracy that led to marijuana’s criminalization in the first place. Also, it’s not the fact that it works BETTER than any other approved medications for pain or anti-nausea, but rather that it works just as well and at a much lower premium. During my grandpa’s chemo treatments he suffered from severe side effect including nausea for which the medication cost nearly $50 a pill. Often times he would skip doses because he simply couldn’t afford them. But, I suppose a moral crusader like yourself would rather have him suffer than allow for the legalization of a potentially beneficial and natural alternative. People like you disgust me.

  • J3000

    Nice mr lema A: My answer would be no, unless I was looking for a way to get them ‘high’ because they were dying thanx for reminding me i forgot pain killers don’t get you high or become highly addictive with people switching to heroin. My fathers been battling cancer for 14 years smoking herb and the doctors can’t explain it but he is troopin still has weight color in his skin and still gets to enjoy parts of life. Without being forced into taking handfulls of pain killers also Makes me sick people who criticize medical marijuana because most of them never tried it in their lives and many have never had cancer or other illness hit close to him. It’s a big money game People should have a choice when it comes to these illnesses sad that doctors make them pick between a life of pain or something 10x more dangerous than a plant that grows naturally on earth. And before people start crying no I do not smoke marijuana while yes many people abuse it but with regulations and stuff it can be controlled. my dad is all I really have left ive been with him every step of the way from age 10 wheKn it started and till the very end im 24 .now I’m his caregiver and I see the Benifits it’s much more of a medicine than synthetic heroin pill garbage maybe someday our country will care about people rather than their money. And before people start lighting me up I’m wrong and piece of shit think about the people with these ilnesses i wouldn’t wish it on anyone but maybe you will find yourself in those shoes and when you do your entire outlook would change. When the doctor tells you that you have a year and half to live it wont be about what other people are doing it will be about the quality of life. Seeing countless people on pills yea I think I’d rather see my father laugh stuff his face get good nights sleep. People need to stop worry about what other people to mind your own business Worry about your own dam life stop pretending you care about these people because if you did you would want them to try whatever neccesary to enjoy an already short life

  • J3000

    thank you! The people that criticize it most of them have never smoked it or have had these serious illness hit close to home. My father has been battling cancer for 14 years I’ve been by his side the entire time. Weird how many people in his situation have to take morphine oxys etc. and it rots them from the inside out. My dad takes 1 7.5 loritab a day and smokes religiously and is working on beating cancer a 3rd time. He doesn’t hurt anyone or bother anyone if smoking marijuana gives him a better quality of life the people should be all for it if you dont like it keep your comments to yourself. When the doctor gives you a year to live suddenly your attitude will change completly. Sadly people cannot see past stereotypes of pot heads and drug attics. Don’t recall marijuana leading to addiction liver failure and generally becoming a zombie. Yes it should be regulated and monitored but to denie people access to safe effective natural medicine is just wrong and selfish people need to stop worrying about what’s best for themselves and starting worrying about our county as a whole

  • J3000

    Oh bp people like you will never understand this because you have never seen it or it’s Benifits. And no I do not smoke but I’ve watched it’s capabilitys. I’m sorry but I have watched my dad suffer for 14 years with cancer and unlike most people in his situation he is not being pumped full of pain killers. I’d rather have my dad laughing than drolling on himself. Also do some research before labling patients as drud addicts Ive seen many people switch from the doctors super safe magic pills aka synthetic heroin. Funny how most of the people who bitch about medical marijuana don’t even kno anyone with serious ill ess. And who are you or the doctors or the government to tell people what to take open wide he comes another shovel full of expensive pills most cant afford. Spend a couple weeks at Roswell park cancer institute maybe u can get that stereotype out of you head ether fight to help people anyway possible or stay out of this argument. Ohh no that 60 something year old man confined to a wheelchair with oxygen is smoking marijuana he must smoke crack and rob people to how dare him! Maybe someday people will start worrying about our country as a whole rather then themselves

  • Sparo

    It’s ok to take outrageous amounts of narcotics that they prescribe…But smoke some marijuana and get some phem in your lungs? Friggin ridiculous….They want to control the cancer patients like Trump wants to control the people of this country!