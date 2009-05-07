Medicinal Marijuana Legalization Rumors Abound: Roswell Park Doctor Weighs In

It’s in the news constantly: Marijuana. Weed, pot, grass, ganja and other names that all mean the same thing. Due to the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, marijuana was outlawed and classified as a Schedule I drug, a label that means it has high potential for abuse and no medical benefits. Its possession, cultivation and sale/purchase became illegal, and a firestorm of resistance has continued ever since.
The marijuana trade is enormously popular, and an estimated $36 billion is spent on it annually in the United States alone, a number that vastly exceeds the value of corn and wheat. The US spends $29 billion prosecuting marijuana crimes annually. Proponents of its decriminalization suggest that our country could reap incredible financial benefits were it legalized. Opponents suggest that legalization of marijuana could signify the decline of morality in the US, and place us precariously on a slippery slope towards moral breakdown. There are tons of arguments for and against marijuana use.
We recently learned that New York State was considering the legalization of medical-grade marijuana for use by cancer patients and for treatment associated with the symptoms of HIV and influenza.
We asked Dr. Mark Lema, chairman of Anesthesiology, Perioperative Medicine, Pain Medicine and Critical Care at Roswell Park, some questions about medical marijuana.
Q: How medical marijuana would be prescribed, were it legalized?
Q: Proponents of medical marijuana often cite that it is much safer and cleaner than “street drugs,” and say that making it available to patients would make its consumption much safer. Do you agree?
Q: So, do you see any benefit to making medical marijuana available to cancer patients?
A: My answer would be no, unless I was looking for a way to get them ‘high’ because they were dying. There has been no meaningful studies to indicate that marijuana is superior to other antinauseants, or any meaningful studies to indicate that marijuana is superior to higher doses of dronabinol, the THC drug. This issue is largely a political move to appease a minority of constituents who wish to see marijuana legitimized or decriminalized. I don’t care from a medical perspective if people use pot or if its decriminalized. I’m opposed to medically uninformed legislators thinking that modern medicine is in crisis when it comes to treating nausea and vomiting cost effectively, and that marijuana is our salvation, or even worse, using medicine as a smoke-screen for the legalization of pot. Using marijuana, which contains over 400 chemicals as if it was a medically purified drug, is like chewing on willow bark instead of taking aspirin for a headache. Must we really revert back to middle ages medicine by prescribing roots and herbs?
Marijuana use can be attributed to the stimulation of appetite, loss of nausea, bronchodilation and mild pain relief. But people to fail consider in regards to marijuana usage on the health level include similarities to tobacco usage. Phlegm, susceptibility to chest colds, chronic bronchitis, and the damage to lung tissue are all inherent risks with smoking things. The amount of tar and carbon monoxide ingested by marijuana users is greater than tobacco smokers as well, meaning that the use of 1-3 joints could be the same as five times as many cigarettes.