Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

REMEMBERING CLASSIC BUFFALO TV

30 Comments

acadewemfwknjf.jpg
I grew up in Toronto, but so much of my TV memories come from Buffalo stations. Before “AM Buffalo,” before “Bills Roundup”, before “Plain and Fancy Cooking” on WNED, there were a bunch of locally produced shows anyone over 40 may remember. I thought I’d share my recollection and would be curious to know yours.
Some shows are legendary, watched by kids all over WNY and Southern Ontario, like the Commander Tom Show and Rocketship 7. But, while the show’s names are likely familiar to you, can you name the characters that played along with the hosts? Anyone remember Flo Sweetley, Cici and Cecily Fripple on Commander tom? And surely we can’t forget Promo and Mr. Beeper on Rocketship 7.


But beyond the children shows, there were those adult programs that we kids watched too, even if we didn’t know exactly what the shows were about. Do you remember Channel 7’s Dialing for Dollars? “Hello, is this Mrs. Kozmonoskowicz from North Tonawanda? Can you tell us today’s count and amount?” Not to be outdone, channel 2 had it’s own version,AeP”Bowling for Dollars”. And while on the topic of bowling, channel 4 entertained us with “Strikes, Spares, and Misses” coming to you from the beautiful Leisure Lanes in Hamburg. Before we leave channel 4’s afternoon line up, does anyone remember “Meet the Millers?”
But I think my favorite show, was broadcasted every Saturday night on channel 4 – I believe at 7:00pm. It was sponsored by Iroquois Gas (later National Fuel Gas). Can you name the program? That would be, “It’s Academic” (image). Can you guess who the contestant in the middle is?
By the way, why did WGR all of a sudden become WGRZ?
Then there were the locally produced commercials that are as integral a part of classic Buffalo TV as the television programs they sponsored. Remember, ” ,AeP.not 99 cents, not 49 cents, but only 39 cents this week at Super-Duper!!…..OK now, everyone together, “Love that Super ,AeiDuper” (Hometown owned! Hometown operated!). Meanwhile, its competitor was telling us “Tops Supermarkets have people, so you don’t have to talk to yourself.”
When AM&A’s turned one hundred, their commercials boasted “AM&A’s fulfills every need and for one hundred years they’ve done so.” (honestly, I don’t know how I remember this stuff).
Locally made food products were also well represented on air. Two jingles I distinctly remember:
“Shelley Brand meat products, really grand meat products,AeP.Shelly makes them proud, to fill your hungry crowd.”
And then there was “GIOIA GIOIA makes a meal a treat, GIOIA GIOIA makes a meal complete,AePto enjoy a meal you start with G-I-O-I-A!”
I’d be interested to hear your memories of Classic Buffalo TV.

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Lorne Opler

Lorne Opler

Toronto born and raised, but with my roots solidly planted in Western New York, I have been visiting Buffalo and enamored with Buffalo ever since I was a kid. I love writing for BRO but equally enjoy writing about Buffalo for Southern Ontario audiences to introduce them to all the great things happening in the renaissance city. When I'm not writing, I'm teaching fitness and health promotion at a community college in Toronto and running my own personal training business. Visit my website at www.lorneopler.com

View All Articles by Lorne Opler

Follow

  • Marilyn Rodgers

    Okay, yes, Meet the Millers – I remember…. But, how about Buffalo Bob? I even remember being one of the kids in the Peanut Gallery. once.
    Then a local commerical “9-9-8 Broadway – in Buffalo”
    Everything was broadcast in black and white back then, but somehow the child’s imagination allowed us to see the colors that weren’t there. And then, one night, we went downstairs to our landlady’s flat and, for the first time saw color TV. Wa-a-a-a-y too blue as I remember.
    As time went on cartoons came on that really were for adults like the cartoon version of the Honeymooners aka the Flintstones – oooopps, sorry – not local, but that’s what happens when you’re old.
    I do have a foggy memory of one of my friends in the neighborhood’s sister Franny dancing on American Bandstand, though, so there’s a local connection.
    And, of course, as the years went on, there was “Disco, Step by Step.”
    Thanks for the mind exercise!

  • hey let’s not forget Marty Biniasz’s website …full of old-time (am i really this old?) Buffalo TV and radio related information. Marty does an outstanding job covering the Broadway Fillmore area, too…just click around his site for awhile…

  • thesportsroadtrip

    The Super Duper lady was named “Joey”.
    And what became of Dan Creed and his Chevrolet delaership? If you can’t answer that one, then “shame on you!”
    Lastly, don’t you DARE mention Commander Tom without bringing up the Furry Burry Creature. Scared the bejesus out of me when I was a kid. Last I heard, FBC was a crackpot senator from a red state. That still scares the bejesus out of me!

  • fill

    I sure do remember the Millers – Mildred with all that hair piled on top of her head and that rather wimpy man who I always took to be her husband but who was, as it turned out, her brother.
    And no one has mentioned the most famous commercial of all, “998 Broadway, in Buffalo-o, 998 Broadway”.

  • Mike

    I remember the early morning Rankin-Bass cartoons that aired on the Canadian channels. Rankin-Bass are famous for their Christmas specials (Rudolph, Frosty, etc) and did The adventures of Pinocchio, the Wizard of Oz (return to Oz?),and the Smokey Bear show. I used to catch these around 5:00 or 6:00 AM, before my family woke up (free tv time). 🙂

  • ken

    Wow, nobody even mentioned The Uncle Jerry Club!
    What about the Christmas show on channel 4? I can’t remember the name. I do remember Forgetful the Elf.
    What about those Bardall commercials? An engine additive made in Buffalo.

  • Marilyn Rodgers

    fill, see my post – first in line with 9-9-8 Broadway. Hey ,here’s another one – Captain Mike & Buttons! In fact, Captain Mike went on to appear in the Tarreyton coomercials – the ones where the people would rather fight than switch and appeared with a black eye. Captain Mike & Buttons were on local Channel 4. I also remember feeling surprised that the purple didn;t show up in the skirt I was wearing that day (48 years ago).
    Anyone remember Captain Mike’s last name? Mike Mearian. He also appeared in soap operas and even as a judge on “Law and Order.”
    Then, continuing with Channel 4 – A Visit with Santa Claus along with “Forgetful the elf.”
    Now, here’s some facts from my family history related to briadcast history in Buffalo:
    -My mom lived on the corner of Virginia and Tupper and used to play with some Native American kids. One of the brothers, at that time a construction worker on the new buildings in downtown Buffalo, went to Hollywood and became an actor – Jay Silverheels.
    -We also had a close brush woth fame as actor Dick Shawn (and I had forgotten about him until yesterday when seeing the original “Producers,”) was a cousin of my mom’s.

  • Ken

    Dialing for Dollars…Nolan Johannes, Liz(I can’t remember her last name) and Johnny & Jimmy. Classic TV growing up.

  • I did a Dialing for Dollars post awhile ago:
    http://www.shadesofgray.wnymedia.net/?p=299#more-299

  • fill

    Yup……..I just reread the posts and there it was in Marilyn Rogers’ post – “998 Broadway”.

  • Dan

    I was on It’s Academic during my senior year in high school. Buffalo Public Schools. Made it to the championship, too.
    The “998 Broadway’ memories are a tired meme among the 50+ crowd. Yeah, yeah … dat Sattlers der on Brudvay was a fine store der. We get it. What about us Generation Xers? “Do you wanna’ … come to Lackawanna?”

  • Dan

    And if anyone here can remember “Good News Capsule” on Channel 29, with Kath Prohashka — the nation’s most photogenically challenged newsanchor, with her trademark black eye bags — and the sign language interpreter in the upper right hand of the screen, you’ll win a five dollar gift certificate to Carroll’s Hamburgers.
    “Put a little money in a Metro Bus, and you can go a long ling way with us! Niagara Falls, and West Seneca too! We’re routing for you!”
    1970s-era public access on Courier Cable in Buffalo was truly god-awful. The theme song to Maranatha could blow your speakers out, it was so high-pitched and screechy.

  • Dan

    Sorry for the multiposting.
    The AM&A’s commercial I remember most are with a bunch of kids screaming “It’s A N M azing!”, getting their tongues ties in the process.
    “We’ll save money for you at Two Guys! Naturally!”
    FUN? WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Buffalo rising post from 2030; Hey, guys? Remember HOOOOOOOOGAH!? HI MOM! Valu has everything you neeeeeeeeeeed! How Stan Roberts was the voiceover talent in about two-thirds of all the commercials?

  • auburn avenue refugee

    “John Otto on the radio, extension fifty five, GR 55”
    “Stan Roberts, on the radio, floats the jokes, right down the drain….”
    Two Guys, Naaaaturally
    Fun Wow
    “Hey come out to Crystal Beach, have some fun, Crystal Beach…”
    Captain Kirk pitching Lablaws (thank you Canada)
    The music reel behind Eye Witness News’ fire coverage
    “Joey, Joey Joey, Joey….”
    “Marge from Casa De Pizza”
    -The Fah King, King of Fah
    -The Young Wrestlers
    “The Electric Company nightclub, where you have to go up to get down”
    Sandy Boffo
    The Sabre Girl
    That guy at the Sabre games who would screech like a hawk
    Those classic signs at the Aud taunting visiting teams (1st row Orange in the corner) always in blue writing as I recall…
    Tab Hunter
    Irv
    Van Miller
    -what is it with 3 letter anchors…

  • auburn avenue refugee

    “John Otto on the radio, extension fifty five, GR 55”
    “Stan Roberts, on the radio, floats the jokes, right down the drain….”
    Two Guys, Naaaaturally
    Fun Wow
    “Hey come out to Crystal Beach, have some fun, Crystal Beach…”
    Captain Kirk pitching Lablaws (thank you Canada)
    The music reel behind Eye Witness News’ fire coverage
    “Joey, Joey Joey, Joey….”
    “Marge from Casa De Pizza”
    -The Fah King, King of Fah
    -The Young Wrestlers
    “The Electric Company nightclub, where you have to go up to get down”
    Sandy Boffo
    The Sabre Girl
    That guy at the Sabre games who would screech like a hawk
    Those classic signs at the Aud taunting visiting teams (1st row Orange in the corner) always in blue writing as I recall…
    Tab Hunter
    Irv
    Van Miller
    -what is it with 3 letter anchors…

  • auburn avenue refugee

    Oh and the “Earl of Bud” Is he still alive?

  • Marilyn Rodgers

    WOW! When I was on 1077 FM (WUWU) I used to talk to Marge from Casa each day and she’d give the buffet menu over the radio for our listeners. Classic radio days – before radio became real estate.

  • DowntownGuy

    Remember “The Hound Dog” and his hallowing on WBLK back in the 60’s? Or the ads for GRANTS DOWNTOWN! With all the motown hits blasting in the back ground.

  • DowntownGuy

    Yeah, that was George “Hound Dog” Lorenze on Saturday nights back in the day playing the greats such as Aretha Franklin, Elvis, Supremes, Tempations, and more. The ads for Grants went ” You Gotta pick and choose the GRANTS DOWNTOWN Main at Huron and Save THIS WEEKKK!!! – (In reference to the record department)
    Oh and remember the two guys talking about saving on their new “Hog” at Kinny Catolac? and Little Richard screaming “Your listening to The Hound Dog and WBLK in BUFFALOOOOOO, NY, NY, NY.

  • Does anyone remember a telethon–I think it was on channel 2–featuring the cast of Bonanza as hosts? Loren Greene, Michael Landon, Dan Blocker, and I think Pernell Roberts all hosted the 21 hour telethon around 1961.
    How about wrestling from War Memorial Auditorium on TV? The Russian team the Kalmakoffs were among the bad guys.
    More classic ads:
    Shultz and Dooley, the talking Utica Club Beer Mugs!
    “Bat Masterson…brought to you by Sealtest”
    There were only three stations when I left Buffalo in 1963–WGR Channel 2, WBEN-4 and WKBW-7. I still call channel 4 WBEN…

  • Marilyn Rodgers

    George, was that the War memorial or the old Aud on Broadway? Lots of wrestling there, too.

  • Hallie Rehwaldt

    Was it Marylin who mentioned Mike Mearian? I was in elementary school (Lindberg, in Kenmore) with his son Matt in the 1960’s. Also in Kenmore, with kids my age: newscasters Irv Weinstein and Steven Rowan.
    Also, do you remember the Kaufman’s rye bread jingle on television? I don’t know if Kaufman’s was a local bakery or not. It featured a cartoon baker riding around outer space on a loaf of bread, and here are the words:
    I’m the jolly little baker and you’ll find me on the label
    of Kaufman’s Rye Bread!
    Whenever I’m around, you’ll have my guarantee
    that Kaufman’s is the rye bread of the finest quality!
    I’m the guy that you should know
    ’cause the bread that’s got get up and go is Kaufman’s Rye Bread!

  • Marilyn,
    It was War Memorial, when i went to one of the matches they had to crank up the TV lights…during commercial breaks they would kill the lights and the arena would get dark…
    The Jolly Little Baker! I remember those ads!

  • Brian Collins

    How about Channel’s 7s backup sports guy, Clip Smith?
    And a bit later, all the Mighty Taco commercials–on radio I guess

  • George Thomas Apfel

    Marilyn,
    I’m pretty sure it was War Memorial–but your memory is MUCH better than mine, after all it was you who reminded me who our third grade teacher was at St. Margaret’s! How could I forget a name like Miss Clapps???

  • Bill Stokes

    I’m forever Radio: Bernie Sandler, WBTA Batavia’s afternoon man, went to WBEN evenings, broadcasting tunes from the ‘BEN newsroom. WBTA’s morning man, Matt Regan, went to Buffalo’s first UHF channel to play piano – the station didn’t sign on until four p.m., I recall. Me, I went to West Palm Beach in 1952 and DJ Bud Mason went to WGY Schenectady as morning man (I checked back on him in 1954). Now, ‘THOSE WERE THE REAL DAYS!”

  • annette russell

    Back in the late 70’s the place to go up to get down was the Elmwood Village that was upstairs from the Casa Di Pizza and we went there 4 nights a week and had a blast.
    My mom bowled on Strikes, Spares and Misses and she’s in her early 80’s.

  • Martha from Syracuse

    Speaking of “Captain Mike” Mearian, he also hosted a radio show with Virgil Booth, called The Luncheon Club. It was broadcast from the Persian Terrace (am I getting this right?) at the Statler Hilton. Ladies at lunch, chatting and playing little guessing games with the hosts. This would have been late 50’s-early 60’s.
    And how about the Saturday morning TV science show hosted by Virgil Booth: Your Museum of Science. Virgil also hosted a couple of kids’ shows with cartoons, Lil’ Rascals films, and educational segments: The Baggage Master was one, and Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe was another, I think.

  • Didnee

    I’m a jolly little baker and you’ll find me on the label of Hoffman’s Rye bread. When ever I’m around you have my guarantee that Hoffman’s is the rye bread of the highest quality! I’m a guy that you should know, cuz the bread that’s got get-up-and-go is Hoffman’s rye bread!

    • Robert Levita

      Thought it was Kauffman’s rye bread.