REMEMBERING CLASSIC BUFFALO TV



I grew up in Toronto, but so much of my TV memories come from Buffalo stations. Before “AM Buffalo,” before “Bills Roundup”, before “Plain and Fancy Cooking” on WNED, there were a bunch of locally produced shows anyone over 40 may remember. I thought I’d share my recollection and would be curious to know yours.

Some shows are legendary, watched by kids all over WNY and Southern Ontario, like the Commander Tom Show and Rocketship 7. But, while the show’s names are likely familiar to you, can you name the characters that played along with the hosts? Anyone remember Flo Sweetley, Cici and Cecily Fripple on Commander tom? And surely we can’t forget Promo and Mr. Beeper on Rocketship 7.



But beyond the children shows, there were those adult programs that we kids watched too, even if we didn’t know exactly what the shows were about. Do you remember Channel 7’s Dialing for Dollars? “Hello, is this Mrs. Kozmonoskowicz from North Tonawanda? Can you tell us today’s count and amount?” Not to be outdone, channel 2 had it’s own version,AeP”Bowling for Dollars”. And while on the topic of bowling, channel 4 entertained us with “Strikes, Spares, and Misses” coming to you from the beautiful Leisure Lanes in Hamburg. Before we leave channel 4’s afternoon line up, does anyone remember “Meet the Millers?”

But I think my favorite show, was broadcasted every Saturday night on channel 4 – I believe at 7:00pm. It was sponsored by Iroquois Gas (later National Fuel Gas). Can you name the program? That would be, “It’s Academic” (image). Can you guess who the contestant in the middle is?

By the way, why did WGR all of a sudden become WGRZ?

Then there were the locally produced commercials that are as integral a part of classic Buffalo TV as the television programs they sponsored. Remember, ” ,AeP.not 99 cents, not 49 cents, but only 39 cents this week at Super-Duper!!…..OK now, everyone together, “Love that Super ,AeiDuper” (Hometown owned! Hometown operated!). Meanwhile, its competitor was telling us “Tops Supermarkets have people, so you don’t have to talk to yourself.”

When AM&A’s turned one hundred, their commercials boasted “AM&A’s fulfills every need and for one hundred years they’ve done so.” (honestly, I don’t know how I remember this stuff).

Locally made food products were also well represented on air. Two jingles I distinctly remember:

“Shelley Brand meat products, really grand meat products,AeP.Shelly makes them proud, to fill your hungry crowd.”

And then there was “GIOIA GIOIA makes a meal a treat, GIOIA GIOIA makes a meal complete,AePto enjoy a meal you start with G-I-O-I-A!”

I’d be interested to hear your memories of Classic Buffalo TV.